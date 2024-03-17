March 17, 2024

Cyprus Mail
LettersOpinion

Kyrenia revamp a disgrace

By CM Reader's View011
letters 1 grammata gramata

I came across your item about the building work being carried out in Kyrenia harbour while doing research before booking a holiday – I live in the UK. I am shocked and sad to see what is happening. I can hardly believe my eyes!

I was just about to book a hotel in Kyrenia with my daughter in the Autumn but having seen your photos of the devastation and read about a concrete pavement along the harbour, revisiting Kyrenia would be heartbreaking. I had told my daughter about the beautiful a walk along the harbour – well it certainly doesn’t look like it now.

Come on builders and the overseeing authority in Kyrenia – what were you thinking?

Some idiot has made a bit of short term profit in return for a big drop in tourist numbers and income from tourists in the long term.

Sadly, we won’t be visiting.

 

Sue Yilmaz, UK

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
letters 1 grammata gramata

Related Posts

Attack on Diane Abbott was definitely racist

Alper Ali Riza

Tales from the Coffeeshop: Monk mayhem is all about the moolah

Patroclos

Our View: The two sides have over-complicated the peace process

CM: Our View

Our View: The monastery fiasco exposed Church failings

CM: Our View

Looking to the Future this St Patrick’s Day

CM Guest Columnist

Bagpipes in space

The Conversation
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign