March 21, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Limassol to host Cyprus’ tallest tower

By Andria Kades00
limassol2
File photo

Limassol is gearing up to host the tallest high-rise building in Cyprus, spanning 44 floors. The city’s coastal front is already lined with tall buildings, and the latest project, Aura by Shacolas, is slated to reach 181.5 metres.

Limassol mayor, Nicos Nicolaides, was not immediately available to comment on the latest municipal council decision greenlighting the development.

The council effectively rubberstamped a cabinet decision allowing the underground area beneath Andrea Zaimi Street to be used for the project’s private and public parking space.

In return, the developer will carry out compensatory measures, including granting the municipality a basement from the development to be used as a gallery, as well as providing 300 public parking spots as part of the project. These measures are valued at €214,000, according to daily Politis.

In total, the project will have 136 luxury apartments ranging from two, three and four bedrooms. The first floor will begin at a height of 24.3 metres.

Aura has been designed by Foster + Partners architectural firm, at an estimated cost of €108 million.

cropped andria kades.jpg
Andria Kades is the Cyprus Mail’s chief reporter, and has been a journalist at the paper since 2015. She covers the political sphere with a keen interest in corruption, human rights and mental health

