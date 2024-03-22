March 22, 2024

Cyprus Mail
A minute withLife & Style

A minute with Ivi Hadjivassiliou Dancer/performer – Choreographer – Dance Teacher

By CM Guest Columnist02
minute

Where do you live?
I live in Nicosia with my two beautiful boys (dogs)

What did you have for breakfast?
A toast and a coffee.

Describe your perfect day
A perfect day for me is a full day at the beach or in the forest. It depends on the weather.

Best book ever read?
The Courage to Be Disliked by Fumitake Koga and Ichiro Kishimi.
A book that gives you a new perspective on how to change your life and achieve real happiness or think about it in a different way.

Best childhood memory?
Family holidays by the sea

What is always in your fridge?
Juice

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?
Jet

What’s your spirit animal?
Horse. A fully powerful and free-spirited animal

What are you most proud of?
That I am still a human in a cruel world.

What movie scene has really stayed with you?
Bohemian Rhapsody, the last scene

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?
Anywhere by the sea with my best friend.

If you could time travel when/where would you go?
I don’t really like the idea of time travelling, I like living in the present.

What is your greatest fear?
The death of my loved ones.

What would you say to your 18-year-old self?
Always believe in yourself and be proud of who you are.

Name the one thing that would stop you dating someone
If he is arrogant, sexist or racist.

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?
Continue doing what I am doing. Living life ♡

