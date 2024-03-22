March 22, 2024

Man injured in Mari blast awarded more damages

A man injured by the 2011 Mari blast was awarded increased damages following a Supreme Court decision, it emerged on Thursday.

His appeal of a 2020 court decision was partially accepted by the Supreme Court which ruled his damages due to loss of future income should be raised from €20,000 to €60,000.

The man was injured on the day of the blast while he was in a vehicle near Mari. He suffered trauma to his right ear and smaller trauma to the left, leaving him with hearing loss in high frequencies, as well as tinnitus.

A medical re-evaluation on October 13, 2012, found his condition was permanent and irreversible, with the tinnitus expected to continue. His doctor recommended avoiding loud noises.

More so, the man suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder and constantly relives the events he witnessed. The court described this as torturous, as the man is overwhelmed with anxiety, isolated at home, and has no aspirations for the future.

He has trouble sleeping, concentrating, and is extremely startled by loud noises which he did not experience before the Mari blast.

Based on the time that has elapsed, the medical board believes the disorders are chronic.

The initial court decision in 2020 ruled he should receive €100,000 in overall damages. This was divided in €80,000 for his pain and €20,000 for the loss of future income.

The latter sum was increased to €60,000 in the latest Supreme Court decision.

The remaining ‘special damages’ amounting to €3,191, as well as the €80,000, remain unchanged.

The Mari blast took place in July 2011 when a large amount of ammunition and military explosives kept in shipping containers at the naval base self-detonated, killing 13 people and injuring a further 62.

Defence Minister at the time Costas Papacostas was sentenced in July 2013 to five years in prison for manslaughter and causing death by reckless or dangerous acts.

Last year, Nicosia district court ruled that the Republic of Cyprus violated his human rights after he was barred from right to yard time during his incarceration.

