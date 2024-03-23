March 23, 2024

Two arrests for cannabis

By Nikolaos Prakas01
Police in Larnaca have arrested a man and a teen suspected of importing six kilograms of cannabis, the force said on Saturday.

The 44-year-old and the 17.5-year-old were arrested on Friday night, after police attempted to stop the car the older man was driving.

The man attempted to flee in his car, resulting in him crashing into a patrol vehicle.

During an inspection of the car, members of the drug squad, Ykan, found five plastic bags with cannabis in the back seat, weighing around 6kg.

Both were arrested.

During a body check of the 44-year-old, police found two plastic bags of cannabis.

Both are expected to appear in court later Saturday for a remand.

Nikolaos Prakas has been a journalist at the Cyprus Mail since 2015. His main interests are writing about politics, crime, and social issues

