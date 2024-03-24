March 24, 2024

Cyprus Mail
LettersOpinion

A reflection on anti-racism day

By CM Reader's View00
letters 1 grammata gramata

Thursday March 21 was International Day Against Racism and Discrimination.

Racism which is a form of prejudice that includes negative emotional reactions to members of a group, and racial discrimination against individuals, and in some cases leads to violence is a crime that humans must struggle to end.

It is stupid to think that you are better than another human being or to think that you are superior while another particular race or group of people are inferior. Many are practising racism because they are illiterate where life and humans are concerned. You can only claim to be superior to others if you can’t die, if you can’t be sick, if you don’t struggle or face challenges in life or if you have a different kind of blood flowing your veins. So, only fools practise racism and the only thing they need is knowledge about life, that no human being is better than another.

You might be black or white, rich or poor, tall or short, from the third world or first world, we are all the same. You can only be superior to others if you are so wise that you create solutions to problems plaguing mankind.  But if you refuse to associate with someone just because he or she is from a different part of the world, you need to go back to the school of life.

The practice of racism is behind the numerous problems we are facing today such as low productivity, insecurity, hunger and poverty. The world has become a global village and the only thing we need now is to learn how to live together as one. Let’s tolerate each other, let’s love one another, let’s stop racism and embrace each other.

We might be different in skin colour, countries, languages, but we are the same in all.

Stop racism and discrimination against individuals a community or group for a better society.

Lapana Tasha Mamah, asylum seeker in the Republic of Cyprus

 

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
letters 1 grammata gramata

Related Posts

Cyprus banks: interest rate policies harming borrowers and savers

Les Manison

Truth commission in Cyprus is crucial to reconciliation

Alper Ali Riza

Tales from the Coffeeshop: What is First Lady’s achievement?

Patroclos

Our view: Government intervention in market economy is dangerous

CM: Our View

Our View: Centre-right Disy needs to rediscover its  old core values

CM: Our View

Our View: PEP asset disclosure is in need of serious reform

CM: Our View
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign