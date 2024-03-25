March 25, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Kombos in Kazakhstan for official visit

By Source: Cyprus News Agency01
Υπουργός Εξωτερικών Κωνσταντίνος Κόμπος στις Βρυξέλλες
Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos

Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos paid an official visit to Kazakhstan on Monday, following a working visit on Saturday to the United Arab Emirates, where he met with his Emirati counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who highlighted the role of Cyprus in the Amalthea initiative for providing humanitarian aid to Gaza via a maritime corridor.

A press release issued by the ministry said that in Astana, Kombos will have consultations with the Deputy Prime Minister Murat Nurtleu to cover bilateral relations, the Cyprus issue, EU- Kazakhstan relations, the regional developments in the Eastern Mediterranean and Central Asia, as well as developments in Ukraine and the Middle East.

Kombos’ one-day official visit to Kazakhstan is taking place at Nurtleu’s invitation.

The minister will also be received by the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the President of the Senate Maulen Ashimbayev. He is also set to meet Attorney General Berik Asylov and will visit the Astana International Financial Centre.

Posting on X, Kombos said that during his meeting on Saturday with his UAE counterpart, they reaffirmed the strong bond between Cyprus and the UAE

He added that he expressed deep appreciation for the close their cooperation and UAE’s valuable role  in the implementation of the Cyprus Maritime Corridor and the Amalthea plan

“We agreed to continue to work together towards providing the much-needed humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza,” he posted on X.

In addition, the Emirati Foreign Minister, in a post on X, noted that he praised the Cypriot side’s role in the Cyprus Maritime Corridor initiative to deliver aid to Gaza.  He added that he also reaffirmed the strength of the friendship between the UAE and Cyprus and their strategic partnership.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
cropped cn.png
The CNA focuses its attention on events in Cyprus and on developments abroad that have some bearing on Cyprus

Related Posts

Man critically injured in competitive motorbike crash

Nikolaos Prakas

Cyprus honours Greek Independence Day at parades across the island

Nikolaos Prakas

Street Life Festival returns to Limassol

Eleni Philippou

Car fire causes traffic on Larnaca-Nicosia highway

Nikolaos Prakas

Cyprus-Israel film deal dismissed as ‘artwashing’

Rony J. El Daccache

House committee to discuss green tax this week

Nikolaos Prakas
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign