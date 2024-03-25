March 25, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man arrested in Limassol in child pornography case

By Nikolaos Prakas00
arrested, arrest, handcuffs
File photo

Police said on Monday a 25-year-old man has been arrested, as a suspect for possession of child pornography.

The man was arrested on Sunday just after noon, after police received a court ordered arrest warrant.

The tip that the man is allegedly involved came from Europol, who said that a user from his account uploaded several videos involving sexual abuse of minors.

During investigations on the man’s home in Limassol, as well as several people close to him, police seized a laptop and five mobile devices as evidence.

The electronic crime unit is continuing its investigation.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
cropped picture prakas.jpg
Nikolaos Prakas has been a journalist at the Cyprus Mail since 2015. His main interests are writing about politics, crime, and social issues

Related Posts

Kombos in Kazakhstan for official visit

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Man critically injured in competitive motorbike crash

Nikolaos Prakas

Cyprus honours Greek Independence Day at parades across the island

Nikolaos Prakas

Street Life Festival returns to Limassol

Eleni Philippou

Car fire causes traffic on Larnaca-Nicosia highway

Nikolaos Prakas

Cyprus-Israel film deal dismissed as ‘artwashing’

Rony J. El Daccache
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign