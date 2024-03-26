March 26, 2024

Cyprus Mail
BusinessEnergy

Oil little changed as markets weigh Russian supply woes

By Reuters News Service00
oil petrol gas station

Oil was little changed on Tuesday after rising in the previous session as investors took a more mixed view toward the loss of Russian refinery capacity after recent Ukrainian attacks while a slightly weaker US dollar offered some support.

Front-month Brent crude futures due to expire on Thursday were unchanged at $86.75 a barrel at 1310 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures edged up 13 cents to $82.08.

More actively traded Brent futures for June were up 4 cents to $86.12.

Brent rose 1.5 per cent in Monday’s session while WTI gained 1.6 per cent higher after Russia’s government ordered companies to cut output in the second quarter to meet a 9 million barrels per day (bpd)target to comply with pledges to the OPEC+ consumer group.

Russia, a top three global oil producer and one of the largest exporters of oil products, is also contending with recent attacks on its oil refineries by Ukraine. Goldman Sachs analysts estimate the attacks have knocked about 900,000 bpd of capacity offline, possibly for weeks and in some cases permanently.

“The impact of refining disruptions on crude prices is mixed, with a bearish effect from the decline in refinery demand and a bullish effect from the potential reduction in Russia oil exports,” the analysts said in a note.

After a Ukrainian drone attack on Saturday, Russian oil producer Rosneft shut a 70,000 bpd crude unit at its Kuibyshev refinery in the city of Samara.

While the consequences of the attacks and Russian cuts seemed unclear, a slightly weaker US dollar from the previous session somewhat supported prices.

A weaker dollar typically makes it cheaper for oil purchases in other currencies which could bolster overall demand.

“The USD may continue to face downside pressure as the Fed is expected to cut rates later this year, which potentially offers the bullish factor to oil prices,” said independent market analyst Tina Teng.

Rising geopolitical premiums as the Israel-Gaza conflict continues were also supportive of prices, though an immediate impact on supplies in the Middle East region remains to be seen.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

LaFinteca: leading innovation in the payment market in Latin America

CM Guest Columnist

Cyprus wineries showcase products in Germany

Souzana Psara

Cyprus restaurants packed during 3-day weekend — financial breather welcomed

Souzana Psara

CySEC slaps two entities with fines totalling €76,500

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cyprus economy on healthy trajectory, European Commission says

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Nissan to launch 30 new models by 2027, boost global sales volumes

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign