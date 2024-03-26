March 26, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Today’s weather: Partly cloudy, dust & winds

By Staff Reporter
Tuesday will be partly cloudy with isolated showers expected and dust in their air until Friday. Temperatures will rise to 22C inland, on the south and east coasts, 21C on the west and north coasts, and 11C in the higher mountains. Winds will blow south-to north-westerly, moderate, up to 4 Beaufort, and on the coasts strong, up to 5 Beaufort, while temporarily on the southern coasts very strong, up to 6 Beaufort. Winds will gradually weaken by afternoon. The sea will be rough.

Overnight will remain overcast with temperatures dropping to 12C in the interior, 15C on the coast and 8C in the higher mountains. Winds will initially be south- to north-westerly, light to moderate, up to 4 Beaufort. The sea will remain slightly rough to rough.

On Wednesday, Thursday and Friday there will be intermittent cloud cover with afternoon rains expected on Thursday, mainly west, north and in the mountains.

Temperatures will rise noticeably through Friday fluctuating well above average for the season.

staff reporter

