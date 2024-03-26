March 26, 2024

Cyprus Mail
BritainLegal ViewUSAWorld

Julian Assange will not be immediately extradited, UK court rules

By Reuters News Service03
london high court hands down julian assange appeal ruling
Protestors hold a banner outside the High Court in London

WikiLeaks’ Julian Assange was on Tuesday given a chance to continue his fight against extradition to the United States after the High Court in London said the U.S. needed to provide more assurances.

U.S. prosecutors are seeking to put Assange, 52, on trial on 18 counts, all bar one under the Espionage Act, over WikiLeaks’ high-profile release of confidential U.S. military records and diplomatic cables.

Assange’s lawyers in February sought permission to challenge Britain’s approval of his extradition to the U.S., arguing his prosecution was politically motivated.

In their ruling, two senior judges said he had a real prospect of successfully appealing against extradition on a number of grounds.

The court has given the U.S. authorities an opportunity to provide “satisfactory assurances” on the questions of whether he was able to rely on the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution and whether he could be subject to the death penalty.

If those assurances are not forthcoming, then Assange will be granted permission to appeal. A further hearing has been scheduled for May 20.

The U.S. argues the WikiLeaks’ revelations imperilled the lives of their agents and there was no excuse for his criminality.

Assange’s many supporters hail him as an anti-establishment hero who is being persecuted, despite being a journalist, for exposing U.S. wrongdoing and alleged war crimes.

The U.S. meanwhile said Assange had been charged for “indiscriminately and knowingly” publishing sources’ names and not his political opinions.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Israel won’t yield to ‘delusional’ Hamas demands in truce talks

Reuters News Service

‘Mass casualty event’ as Baltimore Key Bridge collapses

Reuters News Service

UN Security Council demands immediate Gaza ceasefire after US abstains

Reuters News Service

Israel kills dozens in Gaza attacks and besieges two hospitals, Palestinian medics say

Reuters News Service

Macron: it would be cynical, counterproductive for Russia to pin Moscow attack on Ukraine

Reuters News Service

North Korea says Japan’s Kishida wants to meet Kim Jong Un

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign