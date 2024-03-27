March 27, 2024

Guards and cameras to protect schools over Easter

By Tom Cleaver02
Overnight security guards and CCTV cameras are set to be installed to protect schools from potential vandalism and trespassing over the Easter holidays, school boards chairman Dinos Ellinas said on Wednesday.

Speaking to the Cyprus Mail, Ellinas explained that the security guards will patrol schools on nights when there is a heightened likelihood of criminal activity at schools, such as on results days or holidays.

He added that the guards will work in addition to and not instead of the security guards who currently man high schools and technical schools during the school day.

Regarding CCTV cameras, he said they would only be placed in schools which are deemed to be at a higher risk of criminal activity and will only be switched on when the schools are empty.

There are currently 50 schools deemed high-risk enough for cameras to be installed.

 

