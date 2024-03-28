March 28, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

One in ten women of reproductive age in Cyprus have endometriosis

By Iole Damaskinos02
health1
Generic stock photo to illustrate endometriosis. Alamy/PA.

One in ten women of reproductive age suffer from endometriosis in Cyprus, Minister of Health Michael Damianos said.

The condition affects the quality of life of millions of women worldwide and is one of the most common gynaecological diseases, he said while speaking at the awareness-raising event “EndoMarch2024”.

Cyprus is actively participating in the awareness campaign to ensure women who suffer from the painful symptoms of endometriosis can seek guidance, diagnosis and proper medical treatment, Damianos said.

Two hundred million women worldwide suffer physically and psychologically from the disease, and half of these face infertility problems.

The minister noted that the “EndoMarch” initiative, which began ten years ago, aims to inform women as well as promote the development of diagnostic technologies and quality medicine for the best possible treatment of the condition.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
iole biopic
Iole Damaskinos has been working as a Cyprus Mail journalist for two years. When she’s not busy getting the story she’s exploring permaculture and reading about health and archaeology

Related Posts

Anti-racism campaigner banned from north sparking criticism

Tom Cleaver

A canvas of healing

Eleni Philippou

Second Gaza aid ship from Cyprus set to leave Saturday

Jonathan Shkurko

Gesy beneficiaries requested to update their online medical profile

Iole Damaskinos

Startup World Cup coming to Cyprus — $1 million grand prize on the line

Souzana Psara

Electricity subsidy extended until end of June

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign