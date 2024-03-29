March 29, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Metsola due in Cyprus to see Gaza aid corridor works

By Nikolaos Prakas041
aid ship sails from cyprus to gaza as residents of the gaza strip are on the brink of famine
A previous aid ship set sail

European parliament president Roberta Metsola is set to visit Larnaca port to oversee works being conducted for the Amalthea humanitarian aid corridor to Gaza, government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis said on Friday.

Letymbiotis said Metsola will visit Cyprus on Tuesday for a working visit.

She will visit the port with President Nikos Christodoulides at 11.45am to see all the work going into the Amalthea initiative.

Following their visit to the port, Metsola and Christodoulides will go to the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) in Larnaca.

“The working visit of the President of the European Parliament demonstrates once again the EU’s active interest in the Republic of Cyprus’ initiative, which enjoys international recognition and support, in which efforts continue to further increase the flow of humanitarian aid to the civilian population in Gaza,” Letymbiotis said.

Metsola is expected to arrive on April 1, when she will have a one-on-one meeting with the president.

Meanwhile, a second aid ship, the Jennifer, is expected to depart Larnaca on Saturday, tugging aid to Gaza.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
cropped picture prakas.jpg
Nikolaos Prakas has been a journalist at the Cyprus Mail since 2015. His main interests are writing about politics, crime, and social issues

Related Posts

The living history of Cyprus’ capital

Eleni Philippou

Two arrested in Limassol drugs dealing bust

Nikolaos Prakas

‘Cyprus division still hindering human rights’ – UN report says

Source: Cyprus News Agency

CyBC employees to strike still, despite budget approval

Nikolaos Prakas

Low-wage civil servants to strike over delays in raises

Nikolaos Prakas

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign