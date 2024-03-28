March 28, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Second Gaza aid ship from Cyprus set to leave Saturday

By Jonathan Shkurko00
humanitarian aid for gaza is loaded on a cargo ship in the port of larnaca
Humanitarian aid for Gaza is loaded on a cargo ship in Larnaca

The second ship tasked with transporting humanitarian aid to Gaza, called Jennifer, is scheduled to set sail by the end of the week, most likely on Saturday, weather conditions permitting, foreign ministry spokesman Theodoros Gotsis told the Cyprus Mail on Thursday.

The ship’s journey is expected to last approximately three days, as it will also transport the platform that the Open Arms ship had brought back to the Larnaca port from Gaza.

Additionally, it is anticipated that both the Open Arms ship and an auxiliary vessel will accompany the Jennifer to transport equipment and medicines.

The purpose is for the platform, which was brought back to Larnaca by the Open Arms for some repairs, to remain in Gaza, thus reducing the duration of future ship journeys to Gaza, according to the Cyprus News Agency (CNA).

Both ships, the Open Arms, which made the first trip to transport humanitarian aid to Gaza through the port of Larnaca two weeks ago, and the Jennifer, are part of the missions organised by the non-governmental organisation World Central Kitchen.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
cropped profile pic.jpg
Jonathan joined the Cyprus Mail in 2019 after having worked for CNN and ESPN in London. He mostly covers crime, tourism, politics and sports. He also reviews restaurants around the island. He speaks English, Italian, Spanish and Romanian.

Related Posts

Gesy beneficiaries requested to update their online medical profile

Iole Damaskinos

Startup World Cup coming to Cyprus — $1 million grand prize on the line

Souzana Psara

Electricity subsidy extended until end of June

Tom Cleaver

Driver pleads not guilty to charges in fatal New Year crash

Jonathan Shkurko

Qualification complete for Uefa U-17 championship in Cyprus

Tom Cleaver

‘If Viber goes down, the police will go down, too’

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign