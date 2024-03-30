March 30, 2024

Classic cars rally to raise funds for charity

By Eleni Philippou00
The Classic Car Federation of Cyprus (CCFC) will once again hold the classic car rally 48 Hours Cyprus in support of the Cyprus Anti-Cancer Society, with the sponsorship of ExxonMobil/Esso Cyprus. Lovers of antique cars and the outdoors can gather on Saturday and Sunday for a mountainous and seaside drive, raising money for charity while taking in the best of spring in Cyprus.

The rally is a spectacular showcase of classic cars from 1958, which will enchant not only car enthusiasts but also everyone who has the opportunity to witness it up close. Non-classic cars also have the opportunity to participate in the rally and compete in a separate category.

The rally will start outside the Arodafnousa Palliative Care Centre operated by the Cyprus Anti-Cancer Society on Saturday, April 6, at 1pm. The route will extend to the Phaethon Hotel in Paphos, following a path through the mountainous area of Troodos. On Sunday, the rally will start at 10.30am from the hotel and after a route around the surrounding area, will finish back at the hotel for the awards ceremony.

The participation cost is €100 per car crew (driver and co-driver) while participation for Sunday only is €60 per crew. An additional cost per passenger is €30 per person and children passengers under 12 years old are €15 each per day.

 

48 Hours Cyprus

Classic car rally for charity. April 6-7. For more information: www.48hr-cyprus.org.cy, [email protected]. Tel: 22-333899

eleni antoniou
Eleni is the Cyprus Mail’s What’s On writer who produces features on culture, art and experiences. She lived in four countries by age 21, speaks three languages and likes to have too many hobbies to count.

