March 31, 2024

Cyprus Mail
LettersOpinion

Crazy parking spots near primary school

By CM Reader's View01
letters 1 grammata gramata

The provision and painting of designated, new parking spaces on “side roads” in the Strovolos municipality is turning these roads into one-way lanes.

This is particularly the case on Athinodorou street adjacent to Hellenic bank, where the extreme narrowing of the road owing to the parking of cars prevents two-way traffic on the street leading to the Dasoupolis elementary school, and entrances to Hellenic bank and Apostolou Varnavas church.

Indeed, the new parking spaces pose the much-increased risk of traffic accidents and related dangers to the lives of drivers and their passengers. Notably, bulky buses transporting children to and from the Dasoupolis school will have a real problem.

I would hope that the responsible officials of the Strovolos municipality can take action to remove the new parking spaces, which are endangering the lives of persons driving on these side roads.

Les Manison, Dasoupolis

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
letters 1 grammata gramata

Related Posts

Julian Assange: villain or victim?

Alper Ali Riza

Tales from the Coffeeshop: Organised crime only happens on the streets and overnight

Patroclos

Our View: Making a choice between East and West was 60 years overdue

CM: Our View

Our View: Auditor-general has turned the Audit Office into its own state

CM: Our View

Ideology should not determine choice of leader

CM Guest Columnist

Our View: ‘Human-centred’ measures merely a distraction from bad news

CM: Our View
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign