March 31, 2024

Cyprus Mail
EuropeWorld

Passport checks for air travellers lifted as Bulgaria and Romania join EU’s Schengen

By Reuters News Service00
a banner reading "welcome to schengen" is displayed at the arrivals section of henri coanda international airport
A banner reading "Welcome to Schengen" is displayed at the arrivals section of Henri Coanda International Airport in Otopeni near Bucharest, Romania

Airports in Sofia and Bucharest on Sunday removed passport check points for those departing to or arriving from most European Union member states as Bulgaria and Romania partially joined the Schengen open-travel zone.

The two countries reached an agreement late last year to join Europe’s free-travel area by air and sea after Austria opposed full membership, including land crossings, saying Romania and Bulgaria needed to do more to prevent illegal immigration.

“Of course this is a very beautiful achievement for Bulgaria which makes things easier for us, as Bulgarians,” said Mincho Yurukov, who arrived to Sofia airport from Berlin.

Also, we feel like Europeans, that is a very important thing, the flight is much nicer, no checks.”

The Interior minister in the outgoing government, Kalin Stoyanov, told journalists on Sunday that Bulgaria should become a full member of the Schengen zone by the end of this year, meaning border check points will be removed for people and goods travelling by road and by rail.

The Romanian prime minister has also said the country expects to finish negotiations on land borders this year.

“I welcome the lifting of internal air and sea border checks. This is a great success for both countries,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in a statement.

Together, we are building a stronger, more united Europe for all our citizens,” she said.

Bulgaria and Romania have joined a regional police initiative with Austria, Greece and Slovakia to counter the flow of migrants.

The European Union’s border agency Frontex said last month it would triple the number of its officers in Bulgaria to help stem the amount of people crossing into the bloc from Turkey

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Erdogan battles key rival in Turkey’s local elections

Reuters News Service

Three UN observers and a translator wounded in south Lebanon, peacekeeping mission says

Reuters News Service

Palestinian teen shot dead during Israeli West Bank raid, Wafa news agency reports

Reuters News Service

Foreign diplomats lay flowers in memory of Russia’s concert hall attack victims

Reuters News Service

Dutch nightclub hostage drama ends peacefully with arrest of suspect (Updated)

Reuters News Service

Tajikistan says migrants fleeing Russia after concert hall attack

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign