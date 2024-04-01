April 1, 2024

EU Parliament President Metsola arrives in Cyprus

By Tom Cleaver00
File photo: Metsola and Christodoulides

European Parliament president Roberta Metsola arrived in Cyprus on Monday evening, being received at the Presidential palace by President Nikos Christodoulides.

The pair then had a short private meeting, before sitting down for a meal.

Metsola is set to accompany Christodoulides to the Larnaca port on Tuesday to inspect the ongoing work towards the Amalthea initiative, Cyprus’ humanitarian aid corridor to Gaza.

She will also visit the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC).

On Friday, government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis had said Metsola’s visit “once again demonstrates the active interest of the European Union in the initiative.”

He added that the initiative “enjoys international recognition and support, within the framework of which efforts continue to increase the flow of humanitarian aid to the civilian population in Gaza”.

Metsola is also expected to visit the European Union House in Nicosia, where she will speak with Turkish Cypriot and Greek Cypriot representatives of youth organisations regarding the forthcoming European parliament elections.

She will also meet with House President Annita Demetriou.

Meanwhile, news is yet to surface regarding the humanitarian aid ships which left Cyprus for Gaza on Saturday.

It had been reported on Sunday that the ships, which are loaded with over 300 tonnes of aid and supporting equipment, were expected to arrive on Monday, and that they were “moving normally” towards their destination.

Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

