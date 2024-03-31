March 31, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Three aid ships to arrive in Gaza on Monday

By Tom Cleaver01
vessels depart with humanitarian aid for gaza, from larnaca
The Open Arms, a rescue vessel owned by a Spanish NGO, and a tugboat towing a barge depart with humanitarian aid for Gaza from Larnaca,

Three ships loaded with humanitarian aid sent from Cyprus are expected to arrive in Gaza on Monday.

According to the Cyprus News Agency (CNA), the three vessels, the Open Arms, the Jennifer, and the Ledra Dynamics, as well as the Ares barge, are “moving normally” towards their destination.

Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos had said on Saturday that a total of 332 tonnes of aid were being taken to Gaza, as well as supporting equipment, including a crane which will be used to unload the aid, and a crew to operate the crane.

He added that in the meantime, preparations are underway for the next shipment of aid.

Government sources told the Cyprus Mail the Jennifer aid ship was carrying 237 tonnes of aid in 282 pallets. It also includes a crane to unload the shipment which includes sugar, flour, pasta, canned food, and milk.

Earlier in the day, deputy government spokesman Yiannis Antoniou specified the cargo had already been inspected by the Cypriot authorities, and necessary inspections had been carried out by the Israelis.

“Generally, inspections have been conducted within the framework of the agreement reached with all involved parties,” he said.

Meanwhile, European parliament president Roberta Metsola is set to visit Cyprus on Tuesday to oversee works being conducted as part of Cyprus’ humanitarian aid corridor, also known as the “Amalthea” initiative.

She will visit the Larnaca port and the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) with President Nikos Christodoulides.

Government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis said the visit “demonstrates once again the European Union’s active interest in the Republic of Cyprus’ initiative, which enjoys international recognition and support.”

Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

