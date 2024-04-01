April 1, 2024

Cyprus Mail
BusinessCryptocurrenciesSponsored Content

Internet Computer and Ondo lead the gainers list: Could Milei Moneda be next?

By CM Guest Columnist00
milei

TLDR 

  • Pioneering AI innovation in blockchain, Internet Computer (ICP) surges by 81%.
  • With a 125% surge, ONDO thrives on Ondo Finance’s expansion into global markets, providing diverse asset offerings.
  • Positioned as a DeFi top gainer, Milei Moneda ($MEDA) integrates deflationary mechanisms and NFTs, drawing attention in presale.

In recent weeks, top crypto coins Internet Computer (ICP) and Ondo Finance (ONDO) have stood out, with their respective tokens experiencing significant price surges. As investors and enthusiasts note these impressive gains, attention now turns to the next potential bullish token on the horizon: Milei Moneda ($MEDA). Let’s dive into the details of these trends! 

Economize Like Milei: Invest in $MEDA!

Breaking News: Internet Computer (ICP) Soars on AI Innovation

In recent weeks, Internet Computer (ICP) has gained significant traction since its CEO and Chief Scientist, Dominic Williams, unveiled the company’s latest innovation in Artificial Intelligence (AI). In a demonstration, Williams showcased the world’s first blockchain-based AI smart contract developed by ICP.

With this pioneering development, Internet Computer (ICP) has seen a substantial increase in activity and price. The altcoin price has been steadily increasing, amounting to an 81% price growth. 

With its pump in price and innovative development, Internet Computer (ICP) is at the forefront of top gainers in the crypto market, earning it a spot on the list of top altcoins to watch out for. 

ONDO token skyrockets 125% as Ondo Finance launches global markets 

Ondo Finance recently made significant strides in its mission to democratize access to institutional-grade financial products with the launch of Ondo Global Markets. This new platform aims to expand tokenized asset offerings across multiple chains, building on Ondo’s integration with Solana, Sui, and Aptos blockchains.

Community members welcomed this development with enthusiasm, and the response showed in the price performance of ONDO, Ondo Finance’s native token. The token’s price has surged by over 125% and is still showing signs of more gains

As Ondo Finance continues to expand its offerings and ONDO demonstrates strong performance, market analysts predict a continued upward trajectory for the altcoin.

Milei Moneda ($MEDA): The next bullish token to watch

As the crypto market celebrates the bullish performance of Internet Computer and Ondo, Milei Moneda ($MEDA) is emerging as a beacon of innovation and reform, earning it a spot on the DeFi crypto list of next potential top gainers. Unlike traditional coins, $MEDA represents more than just a digital asset; it embodies a movement toward economic empowerment and financial autonomy.

With its deflationary mechanisms, integration of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), and robust governance features, Milei Moneda ($MEDA) offers users a unique and compelling experience in the crypto space. These features highlight Milei Moneda’s potential for significant gains, which is drawing significant attention to its ongoing public presale. 

$MEDA is currently in Stage 1 of its public presale, trading at $0.010. With its upcoming launch on Uniswap scheduled for May 21, the altcoin is predicted to hit its presale target price of $0.020. This automatically gives $MEDA’s presale investors a 100% return on their investments. 

Got $MEDA curiosity? Visit us or chat on Telegram for the inside scoop. Fast, fun, and informative!

 

DISCLAIMER – “Views Expressed DisclaimerViews and opinions expressed are those of the authors and do not reflect the official position of any other author, agency, organization, employer or company, including NEO CYMED PUBLISHING LIMITED, which is the publishing company performing under the name Cyprus-Mail…more

 

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

How to succeed in spite of adult ADHD

CM Guest Columnist

Critical minerals key in energy transition, CERA chief says

Souzana Psara

Annita Pavlou: Manager of Investor Relations & ESG, Bank of Cyprus

CM Guest Columnist

Cyprus industrial producer prices fall in February

Souzana Psara

Deaf dreams to digital realities

Souzana Psara

How businesses are turning ESG into a competitive advantage

Souzana Psara
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign