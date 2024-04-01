April 1, 2024

Cyprus

Four arrests after mass arrival of migrants at Cape Greco (updated)

A total of 271 irregular migrants arrived in Cyprus on Sunday afternoon on five separate boats from the shores of Lebanon.

According to reports, four people have already been arrested in connection with the arrival of boats, a number that may increase further. Police, however, did not confirm the arrests.

The first boat carried 21 people, of which 19 were men and two were women, the second 179 (109 men, 17 women and 53 children of which 17 were unaccompanied), the third 27 (19 men, two women and six children), the fourth 24 (12 men, two women and six children) and the fifth 20 (11 men, nine women and five children).

The migrants disembarked at Cape Greco in the Famagusta district, where all relevant protocols were activated.

Most of them are reported to Syrian nationals. Their journey from Lebanon reportedly began after weather conditions improved in the past days. Among them there were also women and children.

Upon completion of their registration process, they were transferred to the Pournara reception centre in Kokkinotrimithia.

