April 2, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Petrol price increases fluctuate between districts

By Nikolaos Prakas074
oil petrol

Petrol prices in Cyprus have risen on average 8.3 cents per litre, after a government measure to subsidise fuel tax was lifted on April 1.

The increase of 8.3 cents per litre was observed on 95-octane petrol, but the actual price fluctuations vary between districts.

According to data from the Cyprus Consumers Association on the variation of retail fuel prices on April 1, the largest increase in the average price of petrol was recorded in Limassol by 9.2 cents, followed by Nicosia with 9.1 cents and Famagusta with 8.7 cents.

In contrast, in Larnaca the increase in the average price of petrol was 8.3 cents, while in Paphos the average price of petrol was lower, increasing by 8 cents.

In the capital, prices ranged from €1.37 to €1.55 per litre.

Diesel fuel prices also rose, with the price increase in Limassol being 8.4 cents, in Larnaca 8.5 cents, and in Nicosia 8.4 cents.

In Famagusta the price of diesel rose by 7.3 cents, while in Paphos it rose by 7.6 cents.

The largest price difference in diesel was noted in Limassol, where prices ranged from €1.51 to €1.63 per litre.

 

Nikolaos Prakas has been a journalist at the Cyprus Mail since 2015. His main interests are writing about politics, crime, and social issues

