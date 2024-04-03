April 3, 2024

Guided walking tours of stunning valley

By Eleni Philippou00
Warm weather and blossoming nature have arrived, making April an ideal month to explore Cyprus’ landscape before the summer heat takes over. Throughout the month, from April 5 to 16, the Episkopi Paphos Environmental Centre offers guided walking tours in English to visitors, led by trail guides. The tours explore the Ezousa valley and its walking trail traversing mountainsides, flora and fauna.

Hikers can choose to complete the entire course (7.6km) that spans approximately 350 meters in altitude or select shorter walks. The options the centre offers include a flat and mid-incline 30-minute walk or a 45-minute stroll along the valley floor with the opportunity to see many species of flora and fauna that live along the water’s edge. Highlights along these routes include dragonfly, butterfly, crab and bird species as well as ancient oak trees.

The third option is a hilly walk that follows the undulations of the western valley side but with no extreme altitude changes and several flat stretches which lasts one hour. The final guided walk on offer is the complete trail walk which lasts around two-and-a-half hours, covering a 7.6km. This trail wanders through many of the habitat zones of the Ezousa valley and showcases the foothill forests, several massive sheer cliffs with many nesting birds, rolling vistas and all of the treats as noted for the shorter walks.

The walking tours will be by appointment only between the hours of 9am and 12pm, following a recommended overview at the centre that lasts approximately 35 minutes. From there, hikers will set off with their guides to explore spring’s natural beauty.

 

Guided Walking Tours

On the Esouza walking trail by the Episkopi Paphos Environmental. April 5-16. Episkopi Paphos Environmental, Paphos. 9am-12pm. In English. www.epeicentre.com. Tel: 26-642234

eleni antoniou
Eleni is the Cyprus Mail’s What’s On writer who produces features on culture, art and experiences. She lived in four countries by age 21, speaks three languages and likes to have too many hobbies to count.

