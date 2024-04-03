April 3, 2024

Spring markets and bazaars bloom in Cyprus

By Eleni Philippou06
Pop-up markets and second-hand bazaars arrive to welcome the new month. As April rolls in and spring is officially here, a series of markets appear in Nicosia and Larnaca featuring local artists and vintage goods.

During the first weekend of April, Nicosia will welcome two markets. One is a Spring Clothing Bazaar at Prozak and the second a Second Life Wardrobe Gala at Yfantourgeio the Workplace. Prozak’s bazaar will run from Thursday to Saturday featuring vintage and preloved clothing and accessories, upcycled creations and other items.

Yfantourgeio’s market will welcome shoppers to the downtown venue on Saturday and Sunday to explore local fashionistas and their second-hand treasures. Besides promoting sustainable fashion, the event will also include a tattoo corner. Sixteen Rounds will set up a flash tattoo station in the loft offering ink lovers the chance to get a quick design. In the garden, chef Aneta will serve delicious treats while the bar prepares fresh coffee and drinks.

Another bazaar will be held at Yfantourgeio in April organised by P.A.W.S. (Protecting Animals Without Shelter) in collaboration with the venue. On April 13 and 14, the charity book bazaar Buy a Book – Save a Stray will fill Yfantourgeio with book treasures, animal lovers and bibliophiles. A wide selection of new and used books can be found at low prices, from €1 to €5, with all profits going towards the support of the organization, which cares for the medical and other expenses of stray animals.

On the same weekend, art enthusiasts and supporters of small local businesses can enjoy the 6th Handmade in Cyprus market held at the Strovolos Cultural Centre. The market will bring together over 30 handmade artists per day showcasing their creations and providing gift ideas in time for Easter, Mother’s Day and the summer season. The Handmade in Cyprus market prides itself on selecting local artists who make their art by hand on the island and offers attendees a variety of choices at pocket-friendly prices. Apart from dozens of art stalls, the market will also feature food and dessert stands, a cocktail bar and an organised arts and crafts corner for children on both days from 11am to 6pm, while the market goes on until 8pm.

Nicosia will not be the only city hosting markets that weekend as the Larnaka Municipal Market hosts the first ever Vintage Clothes Market on April 14 at its indoor Exhibition Area. The first floor of the Municipal Market will fill with local brands and their vintage finds, welcoming shoppers to a groovy, spring market.

 

Spring Clothing Bazaar

Vintage bazaar. April 4-6. Kafenio Prozak, Nicosia. Thursday-Friday: 4pm-9pm. Saturday: 11am-7pm. Facebook event: Spring Clothing Bazaar

Second Life Wardrobe Gala

Vintage market, tattoo artists and more. April 6-7. Yfantourgeio the Workplace, Nicosia. 11am-7pm. Tel: 99-409900. Facebook event: Second Life Wardrobe Gala

Buy a Book – Save a Stray

Charity book bazaar to support P.A.W.S. (Protecting Animals Without Shelter). April 13-14. Yfantourgeio the Workplace, Nicosia. 11am-6pm. For book donations call 99-769011. Facebook event: Buy a Book – Save a Stray

6th Handmade in Cyprus Market

Two-day market with over 30 handmade artists per day. April 13-14. Strovolos Cultural Centre, Nicosia. 11am-8pm. Facebook event: Handmade in Cyprus Spring Market

Vintage Clothes Market

Vintage market with local shops and brands. April 14. Larnaka Municipal Market, Larnaca. 11am-6pm. Tel: 96-329999. Facebook event: Vintage Clothes Market

eleni antoniou
Eleni is the Cyprus Mail’s What’s On writer who produces features on culture, art and experiences. She lived in four countries by age 21, speaks three languages and likes to have too many hobbies to count.

