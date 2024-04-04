April 4, 2024

AG briefed over monastery scandal ‘for hours’

By Andria Kades
Attorney-general George Savvides

The Legal Service was convening over the Osiou Avakoum monastery scandal on Thursday morning to pour over the results of police investigations.

The meeting began at 10am and was expected to take a number of hours.

Investigators who have handled the case will present their findings for evaluation before the attorney-general George Savvides.

During the meeting, the AG will also be briefed over the video showing a monk beating a woman. Police have already assigned the case to the vulnerable persons unit.

Authorities have been criticised for not moving to make any arrests yet, while a six-member church committee was said to be working at a ‘feverish pace’ on the case.

The case unfolded after two monks were allegedly found with €800,000 in cash, and property in Greece and Limassol. They were also allegedly caught on CCTV footage having sex with each other.

A separate meeting will be taking place at the AG’s office to discuss golden passports.

