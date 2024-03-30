March 30, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusFeatured

‘Truth will shine’ over monastery scandal

By Andria Kades00
bishop of tamasos
Tamassos Bishop Isaias

The truth will shine soon enough over the ongoing Osiou Avakoum scandal, Tamassos Bishop Isaias said on Saturday.

He underlined he would not engage in a public spat over the matter and stressed he had complete trust in the Holy Synod and police.

“We are carefully watching everything that is falsely being said as part of an effort to affect public opinion and ongoing investigations,” he said.

“We will not go down this path.”

The Holy Synod has appointed a six-member committee to investigate allegations that two monks at the Osiou Avakoum monastery scammed thousands of euros out of believers.

Sources earlier this week said the committee was working at a ‘feverish pace’ on the matter.

The monks however have written to the committee to say it should be scrapped, accusing Bishop Isaias of going against standard procedure.

Police have also been criticised over its handling of the case, as no arrests have been made yet.

The monks were allegedly found with €800,000 in cash, and property in Greece and Limassol. They were also allegedly caught on CCTV footage having sex with each other.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
cropped andria kades.jpg
Andria Kades is the Cyprus Mail’s chief reporter, and has been a journalist at the paper since 2015. She covers the political sphere with a keen interest in corruption, human rights and mental health

Related Posts

Bars busted for loud music

Staff Reporter

Petrol stations packed as motorists beat price hike

Andria Kades

Classic cars rally to raise funds for charity

Eleni Philippou

Clocks go forward tonight

Staff Reporter

Dutch nightclub hostage drama ends peacefully with arrest of suspect (Updated)

Reuters News Service

The paradox of the Palestinian Cypriot

Theo Panayides
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign