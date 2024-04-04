April 4, 2024

Cyprus Mail
April concerts welcome international guests

By Eleni Philippou03
karl jenkins o enoplos andras leitourgia gia tin eirini

A series of concerts are taking place this April in theatre halls around Cyprus as the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra presents evenings of exhilarating classical music with renowned and young musicians on stage.

First up are the Premiere 5 concerts in Nicosia, Paphos and Larnaca on April 10, 11 and 12 respectively. The concerts will feature Antonis Bargilly on violin and Douglas Boyd conducting the orchestra. Audiences will enjoy Antonio Vivaldi’s iconic Four Seasons and Mozart’s Symphony no. 40 in G minor.

Later in the month, in the spirit of the Holy Week, the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra will present Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s Requiem in D minor. The Mozart Requiem concerts on April 24 and 25 in Limassol and Nicosia are in honour of Marinos Mitellas for his many-year contribution as member of the foundation’s board of directors.

Joining the orchestra on stage will be a host of highly distinguished artists: the prominent conductor Gregory Buchalter, sopranos Mariza Anastasiades and Margarita Elia in the mezzo-soprano part, tenor Andreas Aroditis, Czech baritone Martin Vodrážka, the acclaimed Aris Choir of Limassol, under the expert guidance of choirmaster Solon Kladas, joined by two guest choruses from the Czech Republic, the Choir of Czech Technical University (choirmaster: Jan Steyer) and the Chorus Carolinus Kladno (choirmaster: Karel Jan Procházka).

The final concert for April will bring together the Really Big Chorus from the UK to collaborate with the Cyprus Youth Symphony Orchestra and inaugurate CyYSO Choir in an exciting project. 120 chorus members from the UK will meet the talented musicians and choristers of the CyYSO on April 28 in Nicosia, under the direction of Brian Kay, featuring the Cyprus premiere of Karl Jenkins’ The Armed Man: A Mass for Peace for mezzo-soprano, symphony orchestra and chorus and one of his most renowned opuses.

 

Premiere 5

Concert series by the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra. Strovolos Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. April 10. Markideio Municipal Theatre, Paphos. April 11. Municipal Theatre G. Lycourgos, Larnaca. April 12. 8.30pm. https://cyso.interticket.com/. Tel: 22-463144

Mozart Requiem

Concert series by the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra with distinguished guests. April 24. Rialto Theatre, Limassol. 8.30pm. April 25. Strovolos Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. 8.30pm. https://cyso.interticket.com/. Tel: 22-463144

The Really Big Chorus and the Cyprus Youth Symphony Orchestra

Collaborative concert with young musicians from the UK and Cyprus on stage. April 28. Strovolos Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. 8pm. https://cyso.interticket.com/. Tel: 22-463144

eleni antoniou
Eleni is the Cyprus Mail’s What’s On writer who produces features on culture, art and experiences. She lived in four countries by age 21, speaks three languages and likes to have too many hobbies to count.

