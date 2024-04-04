April 4, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Banking and FinanceBusinessCyprusCyprus Business News

Bounced cheques worth €115,376 issued in first quarter

By Kyriacos Nicolaou00
Cheques bounced check

The Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC) on Thursday reported an increase in bounced cheques during the first quarter of 2024, when compared to the same period of the previous year.

According to a report by the CBC, a total of 15 bounced cheques, amounting to €26,340, were issued in March alone.

These cases led to 6 individuals, comprising 5 legal entities and 1 individual, being listed in the preliminary registry of the Central Information Registry (CIR) for bounced cheques, which is maintained by the CBC.

Moreover, the period spanning from January to March 2024 witnessed a surge in bounced cheques, with 76 cases recorded, accumulating to a total worth of €115,376.

This stands in contrast to the 92 bounced cheques worth €276,694 registered during the same period last year.

In addition, the bounced cheques issued in the first quarter of this year involved 31 individuals, consisting of 22 legal entities and 9 individuals.

Furthermore, the central bank’s report showed an increase in the number of individuals listed in the CIR, reaching 13 in March 2024. Among them, 6 are legal entities, while 7 are individuals associated with legal entities.

In total, 60 individuals were added to the CIR during the first quarter of 2024, marking a decline from the 77 individuals added during the corresponding period in 2023.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
kyriacos nicolaou headshot
Kyriacos joined the Cyprus Mail in 2020. He moved to the paper's business & finance section a year later, focusing on local firms, up-and-coming startups, broader economic matters, and technology.

Related Posts

High dust levels warning

Staff Reporter

Army camps may be used to house irregular migrants

Andria Kades

Dollar hits one-week low ahead of US jobs data; yen squeezed

Reuters News Service

Ether fettered by fate of spot ETF proposals

Reuters News Service

Pullix (PLX) poised to revolutionize online trading as thousands race to sign up to no KYC hybrid platform

CM Guest Columnist

Remand for migrant boat driver

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign