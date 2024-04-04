April 4, 2024

Golden passport investigations 'moving forward'

Investigations surrounding the golden passports scheme are moving forward, and some are at the final stages, police chief Stelios Papatheodorou said on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters as he left the Legal Service following a meeting with Attorney-General George Savvides, the police chief did not delve into details.

He said he briefed the AG over ongoing investigations.

“We are moving forward.”

The two also discussed the Osiou Avakoum monastery scandal, and the slew of ongoing investigations over the matter, ranging from money laundering, sexual harassment and violence.

