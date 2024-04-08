April 8, 2024

Cypriot baby named after Argentinian footballer

Dr Kemal Tavukcu holding baby Icardi

A Cypriot baby born on Monday has been named after Argentinian footballer Mauro Icardi.

The baby’s somewhat unusual name was announced to the world in a Facebook post by gynaecologist Dr Kemal Tavukcu, who shared a picture of himself holding the baby after he had been born at the Etik hospital in northern Nicosia.

Icardi the footballer currently plays as a centre forward for Turkish side Galatasaray, having initially signed on loan for the club during the summer of 2022, before making his move to the club permanent the following year.

He has since become a fan favourite, scoring an iconic late winner away at English giants Manchester United in October to help the Turkish side pull off a shock victory in the Champions League.

His most recent turnout in Galatasaray colours was an unusual affair on Sunday night, in which he scored the only goal of a minute-long Turkish Super Cup final against arch rivals Fenerbahce’s under 19 side, before the opposition walked off the pitch.

Prior to his signing for Galatasaray, he turned out for French outfit Paris Saint-Germain and Italian side Inter Milan.

Icardi the baby is the first to be born in the north to have such a name.

turkish super cup final galatasaray v fenerbahce
Mauro Icardi [left] and teammate Fernando Muslera celebrate Galatasaray’s bizarre Super Cup victory
image
Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

