April 8, 2024

Cyprus Mail
FootballSport

Fenerbahce walk off after one minute to concede Turkish Super Cup

By Reuters News Service00
turkish super cup final galatasaray v fenerbahce
Fenerbahce's Furkan Onur Akyuz and teammates walk off the pitch leading to the match being abandoned

Fenerbahce’s players walked off the pitch after one minute of Sunday’s Turkish Super Cup match against Galatasaray, forcing the game to be abandoned and conceding the trophy.

Fenerbahce, who fielded their Under-19 team, withdrew from the rearranged match in Sanliurfa about 1,000 km from Istanbul after Galatasaray’s Argentine striker Mauro Icardi scored.

Media reported the club had requested the game be postponed ahead of their Europa Conference League quarter-final, first leg at Olympiakos Piraeus on Thursday but were turned down.

In March, Fenerbahce had considered withdrawing from the Turkish Super Lig in protest after their players were attacked by Trabzonspor fans during a match.

“As the largest sports club in the world, with 30 million fans who embody the national values of their respective countries, we’ll continue to stand tall today and in the future, just as we did yesterday,” Fenerbahce said on X on Sunday.

The Turkish Super Cup was scheduled to be played in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh in December but was postponed.

Media reported at the time that the two teams would not play the match as Saudi authorities did not allow the players to wear T-shirts featuring the founder of modern Turkey, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, in the warm-up ahead of the evening kick-off.

