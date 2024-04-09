April 9, 2024

By Melissa Hekkers0288
picture1
President Niko Christodoulides welcomed to Lebanon on Monday morning
In today’s episode, President Nikos Christodoulides and Lebanon’s Prime Minister Najib Mikati discussed ways to improve the effective management of migratory flows from Lebanon to Cyprus.

Elsewhere, Larnaca port’s over one-billion-euro investment project is cloaked in mystery, it emerged on Monday, as MPs called for transparency amid rising concerns over the grand scheme.

Also, charges are to be introduced for people using park and ride services, Transport Minister Alexis Vafeades said. 

All this and much more in today’s Daily News Briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

