April 9, 2024

Cyprus Mail
BusinessCyprus Business NewsShipping

Intership Navigation invests in digital ship management

By Souzana Psara00
Intership CEO, Dieter Rohdenburg (Left) with MariApps CEO, Sankar Ragavan (Right)

Intership Navigation will be investing in digital ship management solutions following a management buyout which led to a strategic partnership with MariApps Marine Solutions  

Through this partnership, Limassol-based Internship, which manages a fleet of 100 ships, will implement MariApps’ smartPal suite, covering various operations. 

MariApps Marine Solutions is a maritime digital solutions company focused on providing vessel management software solutions to shipping companies, specifically through its flagship product smartPAL. Headquartered in Singapore, MariApps has development centres in Mumbai, Pondicherry, and Kochi, India, and sales and support offices in Germany, Cyprus, Dubai, France, Japan, the United States, and Saudi Arabia. 

smartPAL is a vessel management software suite of products that increases efficiency for maritime fleet operation tasks, allowing ship owners to manage numerous business functions on a web-based, cloud-supported, and mobile-compliant platform. It provides end-to-end solutions that support vessel operators in eliminating manual reporting, enhancing decision-making, and providing real-time insight into vessel operations and conditions. 

Dieter Rohdenburg, Intership’s CEO, said, “We are constantly seeking ways of modernising our customer-centric approach and operational efficiency. The partnership with MariApps will further boost our digital transformation as a future-proof ship manager.” 

MariApps CEO Sankar Ragavan added, “This was a partnership to ensure Intership is provided with future-proofing solutions both for shore and sea.” 

cropped psara.jpg
Souzana Psara is part of the Cyprus Mail's business section, covering local business news, startups, and tech. Off the clock, she stays up to date with the latest industry trends and innovations.'

