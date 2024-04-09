April 9, 2024

Larnaca woman dies after being hit by car

By Staff Reporter01
Nicosia General Hospital

A 73-year-old woman, who was being treated at the Nicosia general hospital after being injured in a car collision, succumbed to her injuries on Monday afternoon.

Police identified the deceased as Chrystalla Erotokritou, who was injured in a road collision that happened in Livadia, Larnaca.

The collision occurred around 11.30 am on Tuesday, on Zenonos Kitieos Avenue, when a car driven by a 64-year-old man, under circumstances that are being investigated, ran over the 73-year-old woman.

The woman was initially taken to the Larnaca general hospital and then transferred, intubated, to the Nicosia hospital, where she was kept for further treatment. 

The driver of the vehicle was tested for alcohol and drugs, with negative results. 

Oroklini police station is continuing investigations into the fatal incident.

staff reporter

