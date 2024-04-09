April 9, 2024

Today’s weather: Yellow warning in place

Photo: Iole Damaskinos

The meteorology department on Tuesday issued a new yellow weather warning for thunderstorms and intense rains, valid until 6pm.

Isolated heavy storms are expected to affect the island with the precipitation rates ranging between 35 and 55 millimeters per hour. Winds will be variable, north-to south-easterly, up to strong, 5 Beaufort, and hail may fall.

Temperatures will rise to 22C in the interior, and on the south and east coasts, 21C on the remaining coasts, and 10C in the higher mountains. The sea will be slightly rough.

Overnight will continue cloudy, with a chance of isolated showers mainly along the coast. Temperatures will drop to 11C inland, 13C on the coast, and 3C in the higher mountains, where frost is expected. Winds will be mainly north- to north-westerly, transient, up to 4 Beaufort, and the sea will remain somewhat rough.

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday are forecast to see clouds with afternoon rains or storms in many parts of the island but mainly in the mountains. Temperatures will gradually rise to fluctuate once more above average for the season.

