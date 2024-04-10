April 10, 2024

Bangladesh Honourary Consulate: ‘terribly sad that someone died this way’

By Andria Kades
bangladesh man fell to his death from this building
The 23-year-old from Bangladesh man fell to his death from this old building

The Honourary Consulate of Bangladesh in Cyprus on Wednesday described the death of 23-year-old Bangladeshi national “tragic” after he fell to his death from his apartment balcony.

Police knocked on the apartment door at 6:20am to check whether the tenants were living in Cyprus legally.

Under circumstances that are still being investigated, the man fell from the apartment on the fifth-floor and died.

“This is a tragedy, especially on this day of Eid,” Honourary Consul of Bangladesh Roupen Paul Kalaydjian told the Cyprus Mail.

“It is sad that police chose this festive day of Eid to do this raid, which had these tragic consequences.”

Another Bangladeshi national aged 22, also jumped out of the balcony and is currently in Limassol general hospital in serious condition for his injuries.

In total, 11 people from Bangladesh were crammed into a two-bedroom apartment. They were found to be illegal migrants and were reportedly paying €2,000 in rent. Police have called on the landlord to present himself to a station with the rental contract.

“Upon hearing of the incident, we contacted police headquarters in Limassol immediately. We are waiting for the police report investigation over the incident,” Kalaydjian said.

The Honourary Consul added he is also trying to gather more information from members of the Bangladeshi community living in Cyprus.

