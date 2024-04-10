April 10, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusFeatured

Man dies after jumping from fifth floor during police raid (Update)

By Iole Damaskinos0504
limassol crime scene

Police investigations are underway on Wednesday at the location where a man died this morning, after officers raided an apartment on the fifth floor of the building in Limassol.

According to reports, eleven Bangladeshi nationals lived in the building in central Limassol.

Head of Limassol CID, Lefteris Kyriakou told media that nine of the third country nationals who lived in one apartment along with another who lived next door, were taken to the police station.

Police said that the fatal incident happened around 6.20am during a raid by immigration officers following information that the apartment’s inhabitants were illegally residents.

“The police officers knocked on the door and entered the house,” Kyriakou said.

According to initial information when police entered the apartment, two foreigners, under circumstances that are being investigated, tried to escape, one by jumping from a bedroom window, as a result of which he fell onto the balcony of another apartment and was fatally injured.

A second man tried to escape by jumping from the balcony of the apartment and fell onto the balcony of another apartment, sustaining serious injuries.

The injured man was taken by ambulance to the hospital.

The scene was immediately visited by the police chief, the assistant police chief, and officers of the CID. State medical examiners Angeliki Papetta and Orthodoxos Orthodoxou also arrived at the scene.

Limassol CID has cordoned off the scene and investigations are ongoing.

 

 

iole biopic
Iole Damaskinos has been working as a Cyprus Mail journalist for two years. When she’s not busy getting the story she’s exploring permaculture and reading about health and archaeology

