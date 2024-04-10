April 10, 2024

Cyprus Mail
BusinessCyprus Business NewsTourism

Famagusta appeals to Polish tourists

By Souzana Psara04
tourism 1

There was increased interest in organised trips from Poland to the Famagusta district during a roadshow in Poland by the Famagusta Tourism Board (Etap) and hoteliers of the district. 

The Roadshow organised by the deputy ministry of tourism, between April 8 and 10 visited Warsaw, Krakow, and Katowice. During these sessions, Etap Famagusta engaged with leading Polish tour operators. 

Etap said in a statement that the objective of these meetings was “to further strengthen the trend recorded in recent years, for an increased flow of tourists from various Polish cities.” Central to the discussions were the services and experiences that Famagusta district provided to its visitors. There was optimism that tourist arrivals from Poland in 2024 will exceed those of the previous year. 

Poland is viewed as an important market, with significant prospects both for summer tourism and special forms of tourism throughout the year. There was increased interest from travel organisers regarding the Famagusta area, both concerning special forms of tourism and for beach tourism during the summer months, Etap said. 

Giorgos Kavkalias, an Etap Famagusta official, said that “the prospect of the Polish market becoming, over time, one of the most important for Cypriot tourism, but also tourism in the Famagusta district in particular, is visible.”  

This trend, which was evident last year, needed to be exploited, he said. The connectivity between Larnaca airport and several Polish towns with direct flights was a key factor for further investment in the Polish market, said Kavkalias. 

Kavkalias concluded that “an important aspect of the meetings is the tour operators’ aim to make the region an attractive place to visit throughout the year, which introduces new dynamics.” 

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
cropped psara.jpg
Souzana Psara is part of the Cyprus Mail's business section, covering local business news, startups, and tech. Off the clock, she stays up to date with the latest industry trends and innovations.'

Related Posts

Koumis wants tourism cooperation with other countries

Souzana Psara

Decrease of 0.5% in the number of building permits

Souzana Psara

$MEDA presale sees large influx of Crypto investors; Can this new Meme Token outrun FLOKI and PEPE

CM Guest Columnist

Crypto survey shows less consumer scepticism, but a third expect bitcoin price fall

Reuters News Service

Cyprus in position to become technology hub, DepMin said

Souzana Psara

Cyprus Business Now

Souzana Psara
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign