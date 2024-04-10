April 10, 2024

Quality journalism under strain, says union

Journalists need better wages and working conditions, the Cyprus journalists and editors’ union (Esk) said on Wednesday.

Announcing the start of a campaign with the general slogan “Journalists have a voice”, Esk said the aim is to highlight the urgent need for decent wages for journalists, better working conditions, renewal of collective agreements where they exist, and the drafting of new ones where they are absent.

“We firmly believe that the conditions for quality investigative journalism are unfortunately no longer met in Cyprus, which is already having a negative impact on the quality of information, media pluralism and democracy in our country, in general,” the journalists’ union said.

Esk added it calls on everyone “to stand by our struggle with the aim of protecting journalism as a public good and electronically sign the campaign declaration.”

