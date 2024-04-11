April 11, 2024

Government employment in March

By Souzana Psara
In March 2024, total government employment reached 54,751 persons. According to the Cyprus Statistical Service (Cystat) on Thursday, a report showed that within the Civil Service, 23,208 people were employed, whereas the Educational Service accounted for 17,617 people, and the Security Forces comprised 13,926.

Delving into the Civil Service, there were 12,013 permanent personnel, 4,269 employees with contracts of indefinite duration, 1,289 employees with contracts of a definite duration, and 5,637 hourly paid workers.

It is noteworthy that permanent personnel represented the highest percentage of total employees in the Civil Service, at 51.8 per cent, while employees with contracts of definite duration accounted for the lowest percentage, at 5.6 per cent.

Turning our attention to the Educational Service, it employed 11,880 permanent personnel, 1,184 employees with contracts of indefinite duration, 4,401 employees with contracts of definite duration, and 152 hourly paid workers. In this sector, permanent personnel constituted the highest percentage of total employees, reaching 67.4 per cent, and hourly paid workers represented the lowest percentage, at only 0.9 per cent.

In the case of the Security Forces, there were 8,190 permanent personnel, 4,689 employees with contracts of indefinite duration, 300 employees with contracts of definite duration, and 747 hourly paid workers. Here, permanent personnel made up the highest percentage of the total employees, at 58.8 per cent, and employees with contracts of definite duration represented the lowest percentage, at 2.2 per cent.

Overall, in the Q1 of 2024, total government employment averaged 32,070 permanent personnel, 10,183 employees with contracts of indefinite duration, 5,886 employees with contracts of definite duration, and 6,579 hourly paid workers.

