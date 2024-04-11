April 11, 2024

Man arrested for stealing sinks

A 44-year-old man from Limassol was arrested on Wednesday night, accused of stealing sinks from an under-construction house, among other items.

The man had reportedly carried out a number of thefts during the last week of March and the first week in April, and had also stolen electrical equipment, construction materials, and pressure washers.

Limassol police spokesman Lefteris Kyriacou told the Cyprus Mail that the suspect had stolen an array of items from the house, but that he could not confirm whether the sinks were from the house’s bathroom or kitchen.

The police’s investigation into the matter is ongoing.

