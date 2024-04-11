April 11, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Paphos child arrested for letting off flare

By Staff Reporter00
police at football game gsp
File photo

A 16-year-old boy from Paphos was arrested on Wednesday night for letting off a flare.

The boy let the flare off at Paphos’ Stelios Kyriakides stadium during the football match between Pafos FC and Apollon.

The boy was spotted by CCTV cameras in the stadium, and was charged in writing in the presence of his parents and released.

staff reporter

