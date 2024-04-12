April 12, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Andorran foreign minister in Cyprus

By Tom Cleaver
imma tor faus
Andorran Foreign Minister Imma Tor Faus

Andorran Foreign Minister Imma Tor Faus is to visit Cyprus on Friday.

She is on the island on the invite of her Cypriot counterpart Constantinos Kombos, with the pair expected to hold a private meeting while the Andorran and Cypriot delegations will hold “extended consultations” during the day.

Following the meeting, the pair will sit down to a working lunch.

The Cypriot foreign ministry said discussions are set to focus on bilateral relations between Andorra and Cyprus, the Cyprus problem, regional developments, as well as cooperation between the two countries at a multilateral level.

Andorra is a landlocked country in the eastern Pyrenees mountain range, home to around 81,000 people.

It is a co-principality, with two princes; the catholic Bishop of Urgell Joan-Enric Vives, and French President Emmanuel Macron.

