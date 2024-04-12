April 12, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Biden says his message to Iran is ‘don’t’

By Reuters News Service00
file photo: u.s. president joe biden meets israeli prime minister benjamin netanyahu in tel aviv
File photo: President Biden and Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu - US-Israel relationship show signs of strain

U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday said he expected Iran to attack Israel “sooner, rather than later,” and warned Tehran not to proceed.

Asked by reporters about his message to Iran, Biden said simply, “Don’t,” and he underscored Washington’s commitment to defend Israel.

“We are devoted to the defense of Israel. We will support Israel. We will help defend Israel and Iran will not succeed,” he said.

Biden said he would not divulge secure information, but said his expectation was that an attack could come “sooner, rather than later.”

Earlier, White House spokesperson John Kirby said the reportedly imminent attack by Iran on Israel was a real and viable threat, but gave no details about any possible timing.

Kirby said the United States was looking at its own force posture in the region in light or Tehran’s threat and was watching the situation very closely.

