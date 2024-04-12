April 12, 2024

Italian fashion designer Roberto Cavalli dies aged 83

By Reuters News Service
FILE PHOTO: Italian fashion designer Roberto Cavalli poses in front of a window displaying his designs at the opening of the Roberto Cavalli Boutique in Beverly Hills, February 15, 2005. REUTERS/Fred Prouser FSP/LD/File Photo

Italian fashion designer Roberto Cavalli has died at the age of 83, his company said in a post on Instagram.

“The Roberto Cavalli company shares condolences with Mr. Cavalli’s family,” Sergio Azzolari, chief executive of Roberto Cavalli, said in the post.

Cavalli died on Friday at his home in Florence, the Italian news agency ANSA said.

The designer, who founded his label in the early 1970s and was known for his animal prints, had been ill for some time. He is survived by his six children.

The Florence-based fashion group is owned by Auriel Investment SA, controlled by Dubai’s Hussain Sajwani, who rescued it in 2019.

