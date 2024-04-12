April 12, 2024

Larnaca gets amphibious wheelchairs for beach access

mobi chair
An amphibious ‘Mobi-Chair’ wheelchair

Larnaca municipality has received two amphibious ‘Mobi-Chair’ wheelchairs, which allow easy access to the sea for people with reduced mobility.

The new equipment was donated by Windstorm Trading & Investments Limited, a private investment company based in Larnaca.

The chairs were received by Larnaca Mayor Andreas Vyras during a ceremony at Mackenzie Beach. The wheelchairs were placed on the beach next to the lifeguard tower.

Vyras said the donation was “very important”.

“One of the main goals of the municipal council is to have a city accessible for all our fellow citizens,” he said.

“Today it is unthinkable that a city does not provide its citizens, without exception, all the facilities to take part in daily activities such as access to the beach.”

