April 13, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusFeatured

President ‘expects substantive EU support’

By Nikolaos Prakas00
ΠτΔ – Δείπνο εργασίας με ομάδα ηγε
President Nikos Christodoulides (centre) in Vienna

As a front-line country, Cyprus expects substantive support from the EU in the face of soaring migrant flows, President Nikos Christodoulides told a gathering of EU leaders in Vienna.

According to deputy government spokesman Yiannis Antoniou, Christodoulides also reiterated the need for the designation of certain areas in Syria as safe, as well as the financial support to Lebanon for an effective management of the migration problem.

During the EU dinner on Friday night, he called for swift migrant returns and the tackling of the primary reasons that trigger migration flows.

Cyprus is facing increasing flows of Syrian irregular migrants from Lebanon with hundreds arriving in recent days.

Christodoulides has discussed the issue with EU Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen and travelled recently to Beirut for talks with the authorities of the neighbouring country.

The president took part in a dinner hosted by the President of the European Council Charles Michel and the Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer in the presence of the leaders of Denmark, Malta and Slovenia to discuss the EU’s strategic agenda in the next five years.

According to Antoniou, during the discussion Christodoulides “stressed the need for the strengthening of EU defence and security through joint actions and the development of programmes and capabilities.”

On the issue of the economy, he underscored that EU competitiveness should be bolstered through the deepening of the EU single market, strengthening of services, and reducing the administrative burden especially for small and medium-sized enterprises, Antoniou said.

The president returns to Cyprus on Saturday.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
cropped picture prakas.jpg
Nikolaos Prakas has been a journalist at the Cyprus Mail since 2015. His main interests are writing about politics, crime, and social issues

Related Posts

Music nights in Limassol villages

Eleni Philippou

Blood-curdling tales of a Larnaca chef

Theo Panayides

The struggle of being an introvert in Cyprus

Alix Norman

Our View: The education system has thoroughly failed abuse victims

CM: Our View

Environment commissioner advocates rooftop gardens

Jean Christou

Andorran FM and Demetriou discuss bilateral relations

Source: Cyprus News Agency
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign