April 14, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusFeatured

British aircraft dispatched from Akrotiri after Iran launches attack against Israel

By Andria Kades012
an raf typhoon aircraft takes off to join the u.s. led coalition from raf akrotiri
File photo: A British Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft takes off from Akrotiri bound for Yemen [Reuters]

Reports in the early hours of Sunday morning said British fighter jets have been deployed from the bases in Akrotiri, Cyprus to help with Israel’s defence against Iran’s attack.

Flightradar24 showed Airbus KC2 Voyager departed at 11:09pm. The destination was not publicly available.

Sky News said there were multiple reports that UK fighter jets departed from Akrotiri. The UK’s Ministry of Defence had not yet responded to the outlet’s request for comment.

U.S. and British warplanes have downed some Israel-bound Iranian drones over the Iraq-Syria border area, Israel’s top-rated Channel 12 TV reported early on Sunday without citing sources.

Israel’s military said more than 100 drones, which Iraqi security sources said were seen flying over the country from Iran, would take hours to reach their targets. Israeli Channel 12 said some had been shot down over Syria or Jordan.

Iran‘s state news agency cited a source saying its military had also launched a first wave of ballistic missiles against Israel.

Iran has vowed retaliation for what it called an Israeli strike on its Damascus consulate on April 1 that killed seven Guards officers including two senior commanders and said its strike was a punishment for “Israeli crimes”. Israel has neither confirmed nor denied responsibility for the consulate attack.

cropped andria kades.jpg
Andria Kades is the Cyprus Mail’s chief reporter, and has been a journalist at the paper since 2015. She covers the political sphere with a keen interest in corruption, human rights and mental health

