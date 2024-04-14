April 14, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Drugs ‘possibly’ found prison guards area

By Katy Turner01
prison
The central prison (Photo: Christos Theodorides)

A packet that possibly contains drugs was found in a cupboard used by prison guards, the department of prisons said on Sunday.

A search was carried out in the facility, the area was cordoned off and the police drugs department Ykan was informed, the department said following a media report about drugs in prison.

“The directorate of the department of prisons found packaging that possibly contained a narcotic substance,” a statement said.

Tests are ongoing, it added.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
thumbnail image0
Deputy editor Katy Turner has been at the Cyprus Mail so long her career spans two centuries. Occasionally obstreperous, handing over three sons to the national guard has cemented her place in Cyprus

Related Posts

The people who never give up: President launches charity march

Katy Turner

Govt plan already helped those hit by attacks

Katy Turner

Cyprus has shown sensitivity, president says after Syrian asylum applications suspended

Katy Turner

One arrested after latest migrant boat arrives

Katy Turner

Flights cancelled, diverted to Cyprus

Katy Turner

‘Decisions will be taken to secure interests of Cyprus’ (update 3)

Katy Turner
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign